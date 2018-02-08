Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - Pain Clinics International ("PCI"), in conjunction with the equity crowdfunding portal, Vested Technology Corp. (Vested.ca), is pleased to announce that PCI has successfully raised $40,600 from 186 individual investors surpassing its initial goal of acquiring 150 new shareholders.

Dr. Terrance Owen, CEO of PCI, comments "We welcome all of the new shareholders of PCI that invested through Vested.ca, a new and very effective vehicle for private companies in BC to secure capital. We look forward to moving the Company forward in the exciting space of CBD treatment of chronic pain."

In what is a first for a private CBD company in Canada, PCI successfully raised over $40,000 in just 22 days of a proposed 90-day crowdfunding campaign, utilizing the start-up crowdfunding exemption, as defined by the British Columbia Securities Commission - BC Instrument 45-535 "start-up crowdfunding registration and prospectus exemptions". Under the crowdfunding exemption, individuals can invest a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $1,500 online, through the Vested.ca portal.

"The disruption that equity crowdfunding will have on capital markets is just beginning" states Vested's CEO David Patterson. "It's great to see Pain Clinics International leading that disruption"

About Pain Clinics International Inc.

The Company is pursuing the packaging and distribution of bulk, high quality Canadian CBD and other cannabis products to 24 Million chronic pain patients and 3,300 pain management doctors in Germany, where the legality of cannabis use for medical purposes has recently been expanded.

About Vested Technology Corp.

Vested.ca is an equity crowdfunding website that connects start-up businesses with investors across British Columbia.

Vested's proprietary crowdfunding portal allows individual investors (the Crowd) the opportunity to invest in early stage Canadian corporations that they typically would not have access to. The Vested.ca portal facilitates the entire process online, including registration, payment and share issuance.

Vested.ca is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects start-up businesses with investors across Canada. Companies can raise up to $250,000 twice a year for a total of $500,000 annually, utilizing the crowdfunding exemption. Individuals can invest up to $1,500 and a minimum of $100 in the Issuer and campaigns are open for a 90-day period.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Terrance Owen

Pain Clinics International

dr.terry@painclinicsint.com

www.painclinicsint.com