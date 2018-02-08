New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain Innovations Create New Synergies," featuring Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ).

Later this month, Epazz intends to release the second version of its ZenaPay app, integrating support for Ethereum and making the platform one of the few available blockchain wallet apps to support multiple cryptocurrencies (http://nnw.fm/2RGHy). As the company notes, bitcoin may have triggered the cryptocurrency craze, but there are several other options on the horizon. Epazz's strategy is to gauge consumer interest in other cryptocurrencies and support those with the highest demand. January proved to be a month of acceleration for Epazz, as the company expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Android app CryptoFolio. Designed to make cryptocurrency investments simpler and more practical to track, the app provides users with full control of their cryptocurrency portfolios.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. specializes in enterprise cryptocurrency blockchain mobile apps and cloud business process software, with more than 500 repeat customers. The new Bitcoin mobile app is a financial technology company that offers unique software that allows consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point of sale. The consumer can then use the cryptocurrency or digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. Epazz technology makes it easy to convert legacy systems into cloud business process software, for which the company then charges an annual subscription fee. Epazz has acquired 11 software companies that have converted or are in the process of converting their legacy software products to cloud software using Epazz technology. Epazz then markets the new cloud-based solutions to new and existing customers. For more information, visit www.Epazz.com.

