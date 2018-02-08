New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabis Deals Cross the Billion-Dollar Mark in Canada," featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX).

Patents have been awarded in the United States and Australia and are pending in 40 more countries, as well as transnationally under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, as Lexaria's patent portfolio grows. The company has filed 19 patent applications that include both method and composition of matter claims. The patents issued in the United States and Australia include "Food and Beverage Compositions infused with Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use thereof." This puts the company in the unusually advantageous position of owning proprietary technology that can deliver a vast range of non-psychoactive cannabinoid-based drugs. Lexaria has already had discussions with major pharmaceutical and other Fortune 500 companies regarding its technology. The smallest deal with any one of these could increase revenues by over $1 million; the largest by much, much more, according to CEO Chris Bunka in a recent interview (http://nnw.fm/jY9gG). Moreover, Lexaria's licensing model will generate revenues at very little cost, leaving 90 to 100 percent of revenues as profit.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive patented technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit www.LexariaBioscience.com

