For a heavily regulated industry like oil extraction, blockchain brings further benefits in supporting oversight and compliance. A supply chain system like Petrobloq will make it easier to monitor and report on processes, and so to detect non-compliance. A huge part of the regulatory burden will be shaken off, reducing costs for business and improving oversight for the public. This is being achieved by Petroteq through a collaborative approach that extends beyond its work with First Bitcoin Capital. "Our goal is to create the first oil extraction facility in the U.S. in which all industrial processes will be powered by our blockchain-based supply chain management system," said Dr. Jerry Bailey, President of Petroteq. "We have an expansive vision to leverage technology to make a transformative impact on our industry, and we believe in the power of collaboration. We recently became members of Hyperledger, the open source collaboration to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, and the American Petroleum Institute (API). We look forward to working with our colleagues across industries and borders to help create lasting improvements in efficiency while being mindful of our environment."

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The company is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq's proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah. The company also owns a minority stake in an exploration and production play located in southwest Texas held by Accord GR Energy Inc. Under a joint venture agreement with Recruiter.com and Oilprice.com, the company will publish website-based employment opportunities in the Energy sector. Petroteq is also developing technologies to optimize petrochemical industry workflow processes and will bring a team of professionals to expedite the process. For more information, visit www.PetroteqEnergy.com.

