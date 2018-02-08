Engine Oil Pan Market in the Global Automotive Industry is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023, Composites based Oil Pans to Experience the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years, as per a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onAutomotive Engine Oil Pan Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle), by Product Type (Structural and Non-Structural), by Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, and Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the engine oil pan market in the global automotiveindustry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Engine Oil Pan Market in the Global AutomotiveIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive engine oil pan market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 2,161.2 million in 2023. Increasing global automotive production, introduction of stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emissions, and continuous replacement of traditional oil pans with lightweight composite oil pans are the major growth drivers of the global automotive engine oil pan market.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the automotive engine oil pan market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing production of hatchbacks and SUVs especially in emerging economies, such as China and India, is the key factor propelling the demand for engine oil pans in the segment.

As per the study, structural oil pan is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. However, non-structural engine oil pan is likely to grow at a faster growth rate during the same period.

Based on material type, aluminum is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the global automotive engine oil pan market during the forecast period. However, composite is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period, owing to an increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance engine oil pans in the industry.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest automotive engine oil pan market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to experience a healthy growth during the same period. High annual automobile production is primarily driving the demand for engine oil pans in the region. Europe is expected to remain the second largest automotive engine oil pan market during the same period

Major automotive engine oil pan manufacturers in the market are MAHLE GmbH; Dana Incorporated; Eaton Corporation Plc; ElringKlinger AG; Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.; and Polytec Group. Development of optimized engine oil pan, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the engine oil pan market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pan Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Medium- and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pan Market, By ProductType

Structural Engine Oil Pans ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Non-Structural Engine Oil Pans(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pan Market, By Material Type

Aluminum Engine Oil Pans ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Steel Engine Oil Pans (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Composite Engine Oil Pans(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pan Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , South Korea , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

