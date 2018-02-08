

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US-led coalition forces have carried out defensive air strikes targeting Syrian pro-regime forces in the eastern Deir Ezzor region.



Syrian pro-regime forces initiated an unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said Wednesady.



Officials said in a statement that coalition service members took the military action in 'an advise, assist and accompany capacity with SDF partners. The attack took place about 4 miles east of the agreed-upon Euphrates River de-confliction line.



'In defense of coalition and partner forces, the coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the mission to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria', officials said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX