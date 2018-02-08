Fourth quarter 2017-10-01 -- 2017-12-31 -- The total income of the Group was TEUR 135 382 (123 642), an increase of 9,5 %. -- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 14 759 (9 596), an increase of 53,8 %. -- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 15 039 (9 842). -- The higher tax cost compared to last year is related to USA and Germany. -- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,78 (0,93). Dividend proposal The Board proposes a dividend of 10,0 (8,0) Swedish Kronor, "SEK", per B-share and 1,0 (0,8) SEK per A-share. This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 8, 2018 at 15:00 http://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/9963ee63-5536-481d-bd92-ca10d27a523b

February 08, 2018 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)