Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.20%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global industrial chain drives market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). M&A and market alliances between vendors will provide considerable market growth momentum for industrial chain drives during the forecast period. Chain and sprocket manufacturers are trying to expand their businesses in developing regions through more investments in new avenues to sustain a competitive advantage over the other key industrial chain manufacturers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing end-user investments in APAC. The demand for industrial chain drives in APAC has increased due to the growing investments in the end-user industries. The availability of low-cost raw-materials, easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic conditions, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs are the factors that support the high growth potential of industrial chain drive manufacturers in Asia.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High costs with regard to lubrication and related services. ndustrial chain drives have some hidden costs like lubrication, frequent maintenance, and fast wear. Most industrial chain drives require lubrication and frequent services to increase their service life; however, the latest lube-free industrial chain drives are an exception. For instance, conveyor chains require continuous lubrication during their operation to reduce energy losses arising from friction.



Key Vendors

Regal Beloit

Renold

Rexnord

SKF

The Timken Company

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis



Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2017

Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User

Segmentation by End-User

Comparison by End-User

Industrial Sector - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Agricultural Sector - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Market Opportunity by End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Emea - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Market Opportunity



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends

Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Stainless Steel Inverted Tooth Chains

Innovation and R&D



Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption



Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning of Vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7lfjw/global_industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716