Network Automation Market to Reach a Market Size of $18.6 billion by 2023 - KBV Research

According to a new report titled Global Network Automation Market (2017 - 2023), published by KBV Research, the Global Network Automation Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period. The critical need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, and rapid adoption of smart connected devices across all industry verticals are some of the major factors that would drive the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing adoption of virtual and software-defined network infrastructure, and network downtime due to human errors are the factors that would limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Within the solutions segment, network automation tools would hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Network automation tools are used for automating the deployment, management, testing, configuration, and operations of physical and virtual devices within a network. Network automation tools are used to enhance the security of a network by automating the network visibility. Within the services component, training and education segment would witness highest CAGR. Automation solution providers promote training programs to help network engineers to gain insights on leveraging the full capabilities of the network automation and analytics solutions. Based on regions, the North American region held the largest market share within the Global Network Automation Tools, in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 36.6 % during the forecast period.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnership and the financial strength of the companies in the considered years.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco Systems, Inc. and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Automation market.

Asia Pacific is among the leading regions and would grow at a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period, housing some of the major economies such as Japan, China, India, and Australia. These countries offer tremendous market opportunities for technologies such as network automation. Rapidly growing web, telecom, data centers, and IoT in the region has led to the need for monitoring, protecting, and managing different applications that are prone to vulnerabilities.

Based on Network Infrastructure, the Physical Network Configuration & Automation market held the largest market share in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Virtual Network Configuration & Automation market would garner market size of $3,080.6million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Automation Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Micro Focus, Netbrain Technologies, SolarWinds, Inc., BMC Software, Apstra, and BlueCat.

Global Network Automation Market Segmentation

By Type

Solution Network Automation Tools SD-WAN Intent-Based Networking

Services Professional Managed



By Network Infrastructure

Physical Network Configuration & Automation

Hybrid Network Configuration & Automation

Virtual Network Configuration & Automation

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Telecom

Information Technology

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Network Automation Market US Network Automation Market Canada Network Automation Market Mexico Network Automation Market Rest of North America Network Automation Market

Europe Network Automation Market Germany Network Automation Market UK Network Automation Market France Network Automation Market Russia Network Automation Market Spain Network Automation Market Italy Network Automation Market Rest of Europe Network Automation Market

Asia Pacific Network Automation Market China Network Automation Market Japan Network Automation Market India Network Automation Market South Korea Network Automation Market Singapore Network Automation Market Malaysia Network Automation Market Rest of Asia Pacific Network Automation Market

LAMEA Network Automation Market Brazil Network Automation Market Argentina Network Automation Market UAE Network Automation Market Saudi Arabia Network Automation Market South Africa Network Automation Market Nigeria Network Automation Market Rest of LAMEA Network Automation Market



Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Micro Focus

Netbrain Technologies

SolarWinds, Inc.

BMC Software

Apstra

BlueCat

