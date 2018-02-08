42Gears SureMDM the Best Mobile Management Software of 2018

MANCHESTER, England, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading provider of digital workspace technologies announces that its Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platform - SureMDM has been named as one of the best mobile management software in 2018 by Computer Business Review (CBR).

The review, published on the 7th of February, 2018, talks about the necessity of monitoring and securing employee mobile devices running on variety of mobile operating systems. It concentrates on the most popular and market giants in the enterprise mobility field and deep dives into the offerings of mobile device management features that have made to the top list.

CBR takes a pragmatic approach towards defining the need for an MDM solution. Calling it as a business performance issue rather than simply a technical problem, the write up rationalizes how MDM has branched out to become EMM for corporations due to its ability to not just manage devices but also support mobile applications, mobile policy management, inventory management, security management and telecom service management.

42Gears SureMDM- one of the top MDM solutions, is compatible with platforms like Android, iOS and Windows on tablets, smartphones and rugged devices. It also touches upon the main features such as remote installation of applications, device location tracking, remote screen capture, remote locking and mobile data use management.

About CBR

Computer Business Review provides the most targeted platform to reach Europe's business technology elite. Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. It is now widely regarded throughout Europe as The Economist of the IT industry. CBRonline.com delivers a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise UEM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 107 countries use 42Gears products for managing BYOD and Company Owned devices. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit www.42gears.com

