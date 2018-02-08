Introducing Bond No. 9's Spring Fling -- a vivacious feminine floral celebrating the city in bloom.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Who knew? Out-of-towners think of Bond No. 9's beloved home town as all concrete, steel and glass, its streets jammed with skyscrapers and maneuvering Ubers. But come spring, New York defies expectations; suddenly this teeming metropolis is ablaze with flowers throughout the city's parks, gardens, and even the sidewalk cracks-not to mention the cut-flower bouquets in front of every bodega. So for spring '18, rather than celebrate a neighborhood, we're focusing on a concept: the profusion of vibrant florals (irises, bluebells, geraniums, goldenrod, daffodils, to name a smattering) throughout New York City's green spaces, from the High Line to Central Park, from Bryant Park to Washington Square (all four of which are among the Bond No. 9 eaux de parfum celebrating our city's parks).

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8270651-bond-no-9-april-release-for-new-eau-de-parfum-spring-fling/

The name of our newest eau de parfum, which debuts, appropriately enough on April 1, 2018: Spring Fling, of course, conveying unadulterated vivaciousness and live-for-today flirtatiousness. An ultra-feminine sister scent to our classic New York Fling, it's an up-to-date floral-on-floral bouquet. The starter notes? Lily of the valley and passionflower with a fruity tinge-- The bouquet continues with three notoriously seductive heart notes: rose-like honeysuckle, jasmin and wine-like freesia. All that volatility meets durability in a resonating dry down of contemporary amber, slightly feral musk, and teak recalling a precious antique wooden box.

Beautifully capturing the essence of the scent inside, the Spring Fling bottle is rendered in the color for spring-a deep and mesmerizing violet-blue. On the front? A seriously oversized, attention-grabbing fuchsia silk flower, in full bloom, for all the world to see. On the back? A message in script, handwritten on the diagonal, saying: YOU LOVE ME, RIGHT? SO COME BACK FOR MORE OF ME. And then in fine print at the bottom: JUST BRING ME TO ANY BOND NO. 9 COUNTER FOR ONE FREE REFILL. And you will. With a scent like this, resistance is futile.

Spring Fling arrives on counter: April 2018 and will be sold at Bond No. 9 New York Boutiques, Saks Fifth Avenue nationwide, select Bloomingdales stores, Harrods UK, and www.bondno9.com

Price: 100ml, $375