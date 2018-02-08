UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve Teams with Trustwave to Expand Managed Security Services in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) (TSX.V:USS), one of Canada's premier providers of tech solutions in voice, data and media services for home and business customers, is pleased to announce the expansion of their Managed Services portfolio through a newly forged relationship with Trustwave.

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce risk. Using threat intelligence paired with elite in-house security experts, Trustwave helps businesses assess risks and proactively protect networks and data against evolving attack methods and rapidly expanding threat landscape. The company's large security and managed security portfolio, covering threat, vulnerability and compliance management, offers a viable and cost-effective path to scale security programs in-line with immediate needs.

Sarah Morton, Uniserve's Director of Managed Services said: "Through our new relationship with Trustwave, Uniserve is dramatically expanding its prior security offering, with the intention of delivering Trustwave's best-in-class tools and services in Canada. Threats are on the rise and are expected to increase dramatically over the next few years. Being able to scan, monitor, respond and have access to industry leading experts is the next step in providing full security for our clients as we expand across the country."

Uniserve joins Trustwave's global channel partner program, giving Uniserve the ability to offer businesses of any size security products and managed security services countrywide.

About Uniserve

Uniserve (TSX.V:USS) is a unified communications company delivering integrated voice, data and media services to over 13,000 customers within the residential, business to business and enterprise IT markets, currently primarily focused on Western Canada.

The company has been in existence for 28 years and has a client base across three sectors selling directly and through the wholesale channel.

The recent corporate restructuring has resulted in most the board and management team being replaced, culminating in the hiring of Nicholas Jeffery as the new CEO. He has a wealth of internet service providing and managed service company experience. Uniserve prides itself on delivering world class customer service. Businesses can trust the company to offer highly competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology bundles, all underpinned by an exemplary service team based in Canada.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com (mailto:mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to several factors.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION via Globenewswire

