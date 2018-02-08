Global Laboratory Disposables Market 2018-2022 by End-User - Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.14%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global laboratory disposables market to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems. The increase in laboratory costs and high laboratory failures are leading to an increase in the adoption of automation in laboratory devices. The use of laboratory automation devices reduces the overall laboratory cost and sample wastage during experiments. The automation devices such as microplate readers, automated liquid handling systems, and synthetic biology workstations make use of disposables such as tips, microplate readers, and vials, which do not require human intervention and can be disposed of after use.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing research studies. To meet the growing demand in the industries such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages, the research studies and innovations are increasing at a high rate. Research in these industries involves testing of new products at a lab-scale and then transferring to the manufacturing level. The research studies involve a laboratory set-up where laboratory consumables and equipment are used. The investment in R&D of these industries is increasing owing to the increasing demand, and helping the competitors sustain in the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of differentiation among vendors. The products under laboratory disposables are tips, tubes, bottles, needles, syringes, filters, sealing films, and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, head caps, and shoe covers. These products are used commonly across all laboratories and do not differ much in their properties. They are similar in their material composition and have standardized shape and size. Laboratory disposables are products that do not have much differentiation in terms of innovativeness or product capabilities.



Key Vendors

3M

Eppendorf

Labcon

Medline Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



