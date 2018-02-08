MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hitting its highest mark since December 2016.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.32 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending February 8, 2018, up from last week when it averaged 4.22 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.17 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.77 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.68 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.39 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.57 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.53. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.21 percent.

"The U.S. weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rocketed up 10 basis points to 4.32 percent this week. Following a turbulent Monday, financial markets settled down with the 10-year Treasury yield resuming its upward march. Mortgage rates have followed. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is up 33 basis points since the start of the year. Will higher rates break housing market momentum? It's too early to tell for sure, but initial readings indicate housing markets are sustaining their momentum so far. The MBA reported that purchase applications are up 8 percent from a year ago in their latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey."

