Panelists include TIME magazine's 2017 Person of the Year, the MeToo "Silence Breakers" Ashley Judd and Tarana Burke, as well as activist and journalist Ronan Farrow

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition solutions and continuous performance development solutions, today announced it will host a panel discussion on the MeToo movement and its impact on the modern workplace during its WorkHuman 2018 conference, April 2-5, 2018, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. The annual WorkHuman conference is dedicated to creating a more human, inclusive, and respectful workplace.

Moderated by top-rated Wharton professor and best-selling author Adam Grant, the panel will be held Wednesday, April 4. Panelists include:

Acclaimed actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd, one of the first high-profile actresses to speak on the record about film executive Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct.

Social activist Tarana Burke, the founder of the MeToo movement.

Activist and journalist Ronan Farrow, who broke the first allegations of assault and rape against Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker, helping to spur forward an important conversation surrounding workplace harassment and the abuse of power.

"The MeToo movement has helped shed light on the human behaviors that are acceptable, and those that are not," said Judd. "When we are confronted by issues of sexual harassment or gender imbalance, particularly when it's in the workplace, our feelings of safety and normalization are immediately taken away from us. Feeling safe is everything. We must come together to address these abuses and put a stop to them."

"It is unacceptable that people, particularly women, continue to be mistreated and disrespected in the workplace," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "The momentum the MeToo movement has gained is a clear indication that sexual harassment is not confined to the entertainment industry alone. There is an urgent need to act to put an end to discrimination and harassment in the workplace. Through WorkHuman, we are on a mission to help build workplaces that inspire people to be more human, inclusive, and respectful of one another. Through this meaningful and impactful panel, we hope to inspire HR leaders to bring about pivotal changes in their respective organizations."

"The goal of Me Too has always been to let people know they are not alone and that a movement for radical healing is happening," said Burke. "I salute and value the women who are finding the courage to speak up for themselves against sexual harassment. This movement is built on empowerment through empathy, something WorkHuman supports and promotes given its emphasis on humanity to help employees be their most authentic selves in the workplace."

"The abuse of power is a phenomenon we see over and over in industry after industry," said Farrow. "Giving voice to the women who have endured unspeakable pain is as important a goal as we can have in the private sector. I applaud the WorkHuman movement for helping to elevate this conversation."

"The MeToo movement has shown that victims of harassment cannot be silenced and voice can be a powerful lever for change," said Grant. "Every workplace is confronting the fact that biases are in your own backyard. Every leader has a responsibility to make sure that people are supported-not punished-for speaking up."

Background on panelists

Ashley Judd, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee, is a social justice humanitarian who has worked internationally with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), grassroots organizations, governments, and supranational bodies since 2014. She currently serves as global goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and is the global ambassador for Population Services International and Polaris Project. Judd also serves on the advisory boards of International Center for Research on Women, Apne Aap Women Worldwide, and Demand Abolition. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Judd is also author of The New York Times best-seller "All That is Bitter Sweet"andis currently a Ph.D. student at the University of California at Berkeley at the Goldman School of Public Policy.

Tarana Burke, pioneer of the MeToo movement, currently serves as senior director of programs at Girls for Gender Equity. In 2006, Burke founded Just Be Inc., an organization promoting the wellness of young female minorities. This led to the creation of the "Me Too" slogan to raise awareness of abuse in society. The slogan was further popularized through social media by actress Alyssa Milano, who encouraged women to publicize experiences demonstrating the widespread nature of misogynistic behavior. Since then, millions have used the MeToo hashtag to come forward with their personal experiences of sexual harassment and sexual assault, including several celebrities.

Ronan Farrow is an investigative reporter, whose work currently appears on HBO and in The New Yorker. He has previously worked as an NBC News anchor and investigative reporter, anchoring a daily program, Ronan Farrow Daily, and fronting The Today Show's "Undercovered" series. In addition to his work for The New Yorker, he has written about human rights and foreign policy for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and other publications. Prior to his career in journalism, he served as a government official, including reporting directly to the Secretary of State as the first U.S. Special Adviser on Global Youth Issues. A Yale Law School educated attorney and a Rhodes Scholar, Farrow's speeches have been selected among NPR's "Greatest Commencement Speeches Ever" and Huffington Post's Top 10 Speeches of the Year. He is the author of the forthcoming "War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence," which will be published in April by W.W. Norton. Esquire has named him man of the year of his birth, New York Magazine has listed him as an "Activist of the Year," and he has repeatedly appeared on the Forbes "30 Under 30" list.

The WorkHuman conference has grown five times in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and features some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries. Speakers at the 2018 conference include visionary business thinker and best-selling author Simon Sinek; Dr. David Rock, best-selling author and director of the NeuroLeadership Institute; and Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor and three-time New York Times best-selling author. Former WorkHuman speakers include former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe and Michael J. Fox, and best-selling authors Susan Cain, Shawn Achor, Arianna Huffington, and Gary Hamel.

