Global Benzyl Benzoate Market 2017-2025 - Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4%

The "Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benzyl benzoate market is expected to reach over US$ 80.7 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.



On the basis of type, the global benzyl benzoate market is segmented into pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade and flavors & fragrance grade. In 2016, industrial grade was observed to the largest segment for the benzyl benzoates accounting for more than 50% revenue share in global benzyl benzoates market. Increasing use of benzyl benzoates in textile auxiliaries and plasticizer is projected to drive the demand for industrial grade benzyl benzoates during the forecast period. Industrial grade segment is also expected to register highest by revenue.



On the basis of end use applications, the global benzyl benzoate market is segmented pharmaceuticals (in scabies therapy), textile auxiliaries (dye carrier, leveling agent, healant), flavors & fragrance (the sole solvent of musk) and plasticizer. In 2016, textile auxiliaries is observed to be the most dominant segment accounting for more than 40% market share by volume and by revenue in global benzyl benzoates market. The segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR by revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Plasticizer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with highest CAGR by revenue in upcoming years.



For the purpose of this study, the global hand sanitizer market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for benzyl benzoates followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.



Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the benzyl benzoates segment.



Key Trends

High Demand from End-use Industries

Volatile Raw Material Prices & Increasing Use of Substitutes are impacting the growth of the market

Rising Demand from High Growth Economies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Revenue

2.2 Market Snapshot: Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Volume

2.3 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market, by End Use Application

2.4 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market, by Type

2.5 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Future Prospects

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition by Application

3.6 Key Positioning of Market Players



Chapter 4 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

4.3 Industrial Grade

4.4 Flavors and Fragrance Grade



Chapter 5 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Analysis, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Textile Auxiliaries

5.4 Flavors & Fragrance

5.5 Plasticizer



Chapter 6 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market, by Geography

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Revenue Share, by Geography, 2016 & 2025 (Value %)

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Latin America

6.7 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Emerald Kalama Chemical

7.2 Hunan Hongrun Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

7.3 Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical CO.,LTD

7.4 Jiangsu BVCO Biological Technology CO., LTD.

7.5 LANXESS

7.6 Liaoning Huayi Chemical Industry& Commerce Co., Ltd.

7.7 Tianjin Dongda

7.8 Tianjin Dajia Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.9 Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd.

7.10 Wuhan Sinocon New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

7.11 Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.

7.12 Zengrui Chemical Zibo Co., Ltd.



