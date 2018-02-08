Technavio's latest market research report on the global crepe makers market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005470/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global crepe makers market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global crepe makers market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The growing demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Across the globe, the demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers is on the rise. Players in the market are coming up with several models of energy-efficient crepe makers that consume less power, even when in use for a longer period. Some crepe makers consume energy of only about 1,750 watts to 2000 watts. The market also offers crepe makers that draw temperature of only about 200°C instead of 240°C. The cost of electricity is rising across the globe due to which consumers are looking for better substitutes for cooking and kitchen appliances.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global crepe makers market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing trend of fast cooking time

R&D in crepe makers

Digital marketing and social media complementing market growth

Digital marketing and social media complementing market growth

Growth in connectivity technologies and innovations in Internet applications have brought about a significant change in the promotional and marketing campaigning by vendors in the market. Unlike previous decades, when newspapers and radio communication were the only sources of communication, leading and emerging vendors in the market are coming up with several digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities to promote the penetration of crepe makers in the market. Such campaigns and activities are carried out on digital and social platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest.

"For cooking appliance products such as crepe makers, social media has become a leading platform for product marketing and customer engagement. Leading players in the market have a digital media presence that helps enrich their market visibility and acquire potential customers. Digital marketing has also become a key tool for product marketing owing," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global crepe makers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global crepe makers market into the following two major products (gas crepe makers and electric crepe makers), two major end-users (commercial and residential), and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The gas crepe makers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing product is electric crepe makers, registering a growth of 1% during the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global crepe makers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 42%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of market share.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005470/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com