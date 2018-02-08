MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 on Thursday, February 15, 2018, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 15, 2018 TIME: 8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 or 1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: 514 394 9316 or (with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

