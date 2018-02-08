Amer Sports Oyj: Correction to Amer Sports Corporation's release issued on February 8: Cancellation of own shares

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

February 8, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Correction to Amer Sports Corporation's release issued on February 8: Cancellation of own shares

In Amer Sports Corporation's stock exchange release issued today at 1:40 p.m., the total number of shares held by Amer Sports Corporation after the cancellation was incorrectly 1,485,997 shares. The correct number of shares is 1,486,463.

The corrected stock exchange release as a whole:

On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors of Amer Sports Corporation has resolved to cancel 2,000,000 of the company's own shares held by the company. The shares will be cancelled once the cancellation has been registered with the trade register.

The resolution does not affect the company's share capital. After cancellation the total amount of the company's shares is 116,517,285 and the number of shares held by the company is 1,486,463.

For further information, please contact:

Päivi Antola

Director, Corporate Communications and IR

Tel. +358 20 7122 537

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

