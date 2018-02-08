sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,675 Euro		+0,005
+0,75 %
WKN: A0J3FJ ISIN: GB00B13QQB40 Ticker-Symbol: D2Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC0,675+0,75 %