ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2018) - Park Square Homes, one of Central Florida's premier residential and vacation homebuilders, now offers in-house mortgage services through PSH Mortgage. PSH Mortgage, a joint venture between Park Square and FBC Mortgage, LLC ("FBC") offers a wide array of competitive mortgage products, with expertise in every area of residential mortgage lending from purchasing to refinancing to construction lending.

"PSH Mortgage was created to offer homebuyers the best lending programs and rates on the market. By combining our sales and mortgage teams, we're able to provide fast and consistent service to all our clients," said Vishaal Gupta, Executive Vice President of Park Square Homes.

PSH Mortgage allows buyers to work directly with a Park Square Homes affiliated lender, for faster, more reliable mortgage services. One of the major advantages to PSH Mortgage buyers is access to Simpleloan.com, FBC's proprietary online approval application that can generate an automated underwriting system approval in approximately 12 minutes. Additionally, PSH Mortgage offers homebuyers several online resources such as mortgage calculators, loan program guides and home ownership education tools.

"We are very excited to partner with one of Central Florida's largest privately-owned builders. Utilizing FBC's technology and management team will help provide both competitive mortgage products and pricing for Park Square customers," said Joe Nunziata, Co-CEO of FBC Mortgage, LLC. "The partnership will create enormous efficiencies and will streamline the communication between the two companies," said Rob Nunziata, Co-CEO FBC Mortgage, LLC.

Both Park Square Homes and FBC Mortgage, LLC are family-owned companies, well known for their quality of product and service. By combing their experience, knowledge and demand for excellence, they're able to offer a better experience for their customers -- one team, one family. By financing with PSH Mortgage, buyers are guaranteed a more seamless and enjoyable home buying experience, as well as a credit toward their closing costs.

About Park Square Homes

Park Square Homes is one of Central Florida's premier residential and vacation homebuilders. Founded in Orlando in 1984, the company has constructed thousands of homes in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Polk Counties. Park Square Homes is ranked as one of the largest homebuilders in Central Florida and is considered a pioneer and innovator in Florida's resort home market. For more information on Park Square Homes, visit https://www.parksquarehomes.com/. For more information on PSH Mortgage, visit http://www.pshmtg.com/.

About FBC Mortgage, LLC

Founded in 2005 in Orlando, Florida, FBC Mortgage, LLC ("FBC") is a National Mortgage Lender headquartered in Orlando, Florida with branches and/or licenses in 46 states. FBC specializes in residential mortgage lending throughout retail and wholesale/correspondent divisions. FBC provides competitive rates on home loans (FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA), construction loans, and FHA 203k rehab loans. The award-winning company also specializes in refinancing home loans. Visit them on the web at www.fbchomeloans.com or call at 1-866-413-2563.

