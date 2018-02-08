

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) said that it plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years to fuel the growth of its Canadian business.



As part of this investment, Salesforce plans to increase its headcount, real estate footprint and data center capacity to support its rapidly-growing customer base in the country.



Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in Canada will create more than 28,000 new direct jobs and $17 billion USD in new business revenue in Canada by 2022, according to research by IDC.



Salesforce employees in Canada are also committing to volunteer 45,000 hours in their local communities in 2018.



