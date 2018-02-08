Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2018-2022 - Increased Consumption of Hygiene Products is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the period 2018-2022.
One trend in the market is emergence of bio-based polypropylene. Bio-based polypropylene has entered the market recently. However, it has market potential. As the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of fossil fuel-derived polypropylene is growing, there has been a prompt demand for a replacement for synthetic polypropylene. This has given an opportunity for the development of bio-based polypropylene.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased consumption of hygiene products. A majority of polypropylene nonwoven fabric produced is consumed in hygiene end-user application. This application segment includes products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products has increased in the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile petrochemical prices. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries. The prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate as per the supply-demand disparity.
Key Vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DowDuPont
- KCWW
- Mitsui Chemicals
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
- Market Outline
Part 05: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product
- Segmentation by Product
- Comparison by Product
- Spunbonded Fabric- Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Staple Fabric - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Melt Blown Fabric - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Composite Fabric - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Market Opportunity for Product
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Application
- Segmentation by Application
- Comparison by Application
- Hygiene - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Medical - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Geotextile - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Furnishings - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Market Opportunity by Application
Part 10: Customer Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Emea - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Key Leading Countries
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
- Increasing Demand for Baby Hygiene Products
- Emergence of Bio-Based Polypropylene
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning of Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vw5j2/global?w=5
