Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2018-2022 - Increased Consumption of Hygiene Products is Driving the Market

The "Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is emergence of bio-based polypropylene. Bio-based polypropylene has entered the market recently. However, it has market potential. As the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of fossil fuel-derived polypropylene is growing, there has been a prompt demand for a replacement for synthetic polypropylene. This has given an opportunity for the development of bio-based polypropylene.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased consumption of hygiene products. A majority of polypropylene nonwoven fabric produced is consumed in hygiene end-user application. This application segment includes products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products has increased in the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile petrochemical prices. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries. The prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate as per the supply-demand disparity.

Key Vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DowDuPont

KCWW

Mitsui Chemicals

TORAY INDUSTRIES

