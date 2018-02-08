The "U.S. Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. motor vehicle seating and interior trim market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.

Countries Coverage: the U.S.

Product Coverage:

Automobile trimmings

Fabricated seat and safety belts, including shoulder harnesses (excluding leather)

Seats for public conveyance and aircraft

Fabricated automobile seat covers and tire covers

Metal motor vehicle seat frames

Motor vehicle seating and interior trim manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Structure

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production From 2008-2016

4.2 Production By Type

4.3 Production By State

4.4 Producer Prices

5. Imports

5.1 Imports From 2007-2016

5.2 Imports By Type

5.3 Imports By Country

5.4 Import Prices By Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports From 2007-2016

6.2 Exports By Type

6.3 Exports By Country

6.4 Export Prices By Country

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Industry Snapshots

7.2 Industry Life Cycle

7.3 Business Locations

7.4 Employment

7.5 Annual Payroll

7.6 Industry Productivity

7.7 Establishment Size And Legal Form

8. Company Profiles

Johnson Controls

B/E Aerospace

Sears Manufacturing Co.

Fisher Company

AMI Industries

Key Safety Systems

Woodbridge Holdings

Jay Industries

Toyo Seat USA Corporation

Sage Automotive Interiors

Johnson Controls Clanton

Milsco Manufacturing Company

Tachi-S Engineering USA

Sharpline Converting

Cni Enterprises

Hayashi Telempu North America Corporation

TB Kawashima USA

Integrated Manufacturing Assembly

C&M Marine Aviation Services

Air Cruisers Company

Trim Masters Setex

Technotrim

Nica

Arj Manufacturing

BAE Systems

Total Interior Systems-America

Hoover Universal

TK Holdings Comaco

Amsafe Partners

Transportation Technologies Industries

Shield Restraint Systems

Johnson Controls Interiors Holding

