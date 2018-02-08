The "U.S. Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. motor vehicle seating and interior trim market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.
Countries Coverage: the U.S.
Product Coverage:
- Automobile trimmings
- Fabricated seat and safety belts, including shoulder harnesses (excluding leather)
- Seats for public conveyance and aircraft
- Fabricated automobile seat covers and tire covers
- Metal motor vehicle seat frames
- Motor vehicle seating and interior trim manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Report Structure
1.3 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Value
3.2 Trade Balance
3.3 Market Opportunities
3.4 Market Forecast To 2025
4. Domestic Production
4.1 Production From 2008-2016
4.2 Production By Type
4.3 Production By State
4.4 Producer Prices
5. Imports
5.1 Imports From 2007-2016
5.2 Imports By Type
5.3 Imports By Country
5.4 Import Prices By Country
6. Exports
6.1 Exports From 2007-2016
6.2 Exports By Type
6.3 Exports By Country
6.4 Export Prices By Country
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Industry Snapshots
7.2 Industry Life Cycle
7.3 Business Locations
7.4 Employment
7.5 Annual Payroll
7.6 Industry Productivity
7.7 Establishment Size And Legal Form
8. Company Profiles
- Johnson Controls
- B/E Aerospace
- Sears Manufacturing Co.
- Fisher Company
- AMI Industries
- Key Safety Systems
- Woodbridge Holdings
- Jay Industries
- Toyo Seat USA Corporation
- Sage Automotive Interiors
- Johnson Controls Clanton
- Milsco Manufacturing Company
- Tachi-S Engineering USA
- Sharpline Converting
- Cni Enterprises
- Hayashi Telempu North America Corporation
- TB Kawashima USA
- Integrated Manufacturing Assembly
- C&M Marine Aviation Services
- Air Cruisers Company
- Trim Masters Setex
- Technotrim
- Nica
- Arj Manufacturing
- BAE Systems
- Total Interior Systems-America
- Hoover Universal
- TK Holdings Comaco
- Amsafe Partners
- Transportation Technologies Industries
- Shield Restraint Systems
- Johnson Controls Interiors Holding
