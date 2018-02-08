Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Exploration Claim Granted

Please be advised that this announcement was initially published at 13:25hrs on 22nd January 2018. This announcement is being re-issued to facilitate display on third party vendor screens. All content below remains unchanged.

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')

22 January 2018

EXPLORATION CLAIM GRANTED OVER KIMBERLITE BOULDER AREA

Claim Located in Kaavi Region of Finland , Close to Lahtojoki Mining Concession

Kimberlite Boulders Previously Discovered in Claim Area

The Claim is Subject to 30 Day Appeal Period

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds') (AIM: KDR), is pleased to announce that it has today been informed that TUKES (The Finnish Mining Authority) has granted Karelian an Exploration Claim in the Kaavi region of Finland.

The Claim, which is close to the Company's Lahtojoki mining concession, covers an area of 28.84 Hectares surrounding the location where kimberlite boulders in till have been discovered (as announced on 12 January 2017). The permit has been granted for a period of four years.

An exploration permit provides the holder with an exclusive right to apply for a mining permit.

The Claim is subject to a 30 day appeal period.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc commented:

"I am delighted that Karelian Diamonds has been granted an exploration claim in the area where the recently discovered kimberlite boulders suggest the presence of an undiscovered Kimberlite source.'

