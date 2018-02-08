Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32.39% - Rising Adoption of Gamification for Cognitive Assessment

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cognitive assessment and training market

The global cognitive assessment and training market to grow at a CAGR of 32.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification has been increasingly adopted for making cognitive assessments interesting and engaging. Often, cognitive tasks may be viewed as effortful, frustrating, and repetitive, leading to participant disengagement.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effective online cognitive assessments. Cognitive assessments are one of the key determinants of an individual's brain health and his/her ability to think and react in critical situations. Hence, various multinational corporations are adopting cognitive assessments as one of the important stages of the recruitment process. The use of pen- and paper-based tests for measuring the cognitive ability of potential candidates is not only laborious but also involves significant monetary investments.



Key vendors

Bracket

Cambridge Cognition

Cogstate

CogniFit

ImPACT Applications

Posit Science

