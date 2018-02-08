Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32.39% - Rising Adoption of Gamification for Cognitive Assessment

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cognitive assessment and training market to grow at a CAGR of 32.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification has been increasingly adopted for making cognitive assessments interesting and engaging. Often, cognitive tasks may be viewed as effortful, frustrating, and repetitive, leading to participant disengagement.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effective online cognitive assessments. Cognitive assessments are one of the key determinants of an individual's brain health and his/her ability to think and react in critical situations. Hence, various multinational corporations are adopting cognitive assessments as one of the important stages of the recruitment process. The use of pen- and paper-based tests for measuring the cognitive ability of potential candidates is not only laborious but also involves significant monetary investments.
Key vendors
- Bracket
- Cambridge Cognition
- Cogstate
- CogniFit
- ImPACT Applications
- Posit Science
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Education sector- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other end-user sectors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Top 5 key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment
- Standardization of cognitive assessments
- Increased demand for cognitive assessments from diverse end-user segments
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
