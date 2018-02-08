The DP760 auto associates with Grandstream's DP750 DECT Base Station to extend an additional range of 300 meters outdoors/50 meters indoors

Grandstream Networks, Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced the addition of a new long-range HD DECT repeater. The DP760 is a powerful wideband HD DECT repeater that auto associates with Grandstream's DP750 DECT Base Station to offer extended mobility to business and residential users. Ideal for the business, warehouse, medical, retail, hospitality and residential markets, this DECT repeater doubles the range of the DP750 by extending an additional 300 meters outdoor and 50 meters indoor, allowing the paired solution to achieve up to 600 meters outdoors and 100 meters indoors.

The DP760 offer a number of innovative and unique features that include:

Pairs with Grandstream DP750 DECT Base Station and any DP720 handsets paired with the DP750 automatically

Supports relaying of up to 2 HD calls simultaneously

Built-in network/PoE support for convenient installation and remote operations including provisioning, status monitoring, firmware upgrade and more

Supports plug-and-play features including auto association, auto region detection and RF parameter self-setting (without requiring separage product model for different geographic regions), and seamless call handover.

Offers a different status icon on DP720 handset so that users can tell whether they are associated with a DECT base station or a DECT repeater.

"The DP760 will take our DP series to the next level and allow it to fit well into a wide-range of long-range DECT VoIP solutions," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "This product expands the capabilities of our award-winning DP series and allows our channel partners, resellers and end-users to implement it in a variety of new use cases."

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the DP760 which includes product datasheets and links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The DP760 is generally available for purchase now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $129USD.

About Grandstream Networks

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility.Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

