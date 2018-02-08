Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL"), a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement under which funds affiliated with THL will acquire Alfresco Software, Inc. (the "Company" or "Alfresco"), a leading enterprise open-source provider of process automation, content management, and information governance software.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Mateo, California and Maidenhead, United Kingdom, Alfresco is an enterprise open-source software company focused on making business flow quickly, seamlessly, and intelligently, by driving the convergence of enterprise content management and business process management. Alfresco provides enterprise content management solutions that enable clients to retain, manage, and share documents, files, and processes across cloud, mobile, hybrid, and on-premise environments. The Company's innovative software powers the work of over 11 million people at industry-leading organizations in 195 countries worldwide.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with THL a firm with an impressive track record of growing successful technology and information services businesses," said Doug Dennerline, Alfresco's Chief Executive Officer. "With THL's deep industry experience, operational expertise, and strategic guidance, we will be well positioned to expand our platform, build on our space in the enterprise content management and business process automation markets, and continue providing customers with the best-in-class service they have come to know and expect."

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Alfresco," said Laura Grattan, Managing Director at THL. "Alfresco is an innovative leader in content management and process automation solutions, operating in a large, underserved market. Their modern, cloud-native platform is the preferred technology for companies that are carrying out successful digital transformations, making this a highly attractive investment opportunity for THL. Alfresco has an outstanding reputation for enabling customers to collaborate more effectively, optimize business processes, and strengthen compliance, and we look forward to working closely with their talented team to help the Company execute its go-forward strategy and accelerate growth."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati acted as legal advisor to Alfresco. Kirkland Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to THL.

About Alfresco Software, Inc.

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is an enterprise open-source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Liberty Mutual, Capital One, US Department of Navy, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL") is a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies, headquartered in North America, exclusively in four industry sectors: Business Financial Services, Consumer Retail, Healthcare, and Media, Information Services & Technology. Using the firm's deep domain expertise and the internal operating capabilities of its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to create deal sourcing advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve operations in its portfolio companies in partnership with management teams. Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised over $22 billion of equity capital, acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over 360 add-on acquisitions which collectively represent a combined enterprise value at the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.

