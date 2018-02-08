The Lithuania-based manufacturer aims at increasing cell capacity at its factory in Vilnius from 80 MW to 180 MW, and to open a new 60 MW module assembly factory in Ukraine.Lithuanian solar cell and PV module manufacturer Solitek, a unit of the biggest ophthalmic prescription lenses and CD/DVD manufacturer in the Scandinavia region, Global BOD Group, is planning to increase its solar cell production capacity at its facility in Vilnius, and to open a new solar module factory in Ukraine. Solitek's solar cell factory in Vilnius. Image: Solitek In a conversation with pv magazine, Global BOD Group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...