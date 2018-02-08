DFS Furniture posted a rise in first-half sales on Thursday thanks to its acquisition of Sofology, as it said full-year expectations remain unchanged. In the 26 weeks to 27 January 2018, gross sales grew 4%. Excluding the benefit of Sofology - the acquisition of which was completed last November - sales were down 3.5% on the previous year but up 3.3% on a two-year comparative. Sofology gross sales rose around 13% over the 2017 calendar year. During the period, the retailer opened four new UK ...

