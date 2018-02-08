The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 221,000 from the previous week's unrevised averaged. Economists had been expecting an increase to 232,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average came in at 224,500, down 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised average and marking the lowest level since 10 March 1973. The four-week average is considered more reliable as ...

