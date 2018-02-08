Under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Reem Ali "Mobile Marketing Innovation Summit" Monitors a Future Regional Digital Bounce

AMMAN, Jordan, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Princess Reem Ali: We must employ technology to provide useful and sober content

- Digital media outperforms television for the first time in terms of global spending share in 2018

- 56% is the share of digital advertising spend through mobile handsets compared to its desk counterpart

- Yousef Abu Mutawe: Mobile phone has become a digital wallet in Jordan

- Mohammed Jaber: Paris Gallery has employed technology to provide added value to its customers

Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Reem Ali, the Mobile Innovation Marketing Summit 2018, held in Amman, Jordan, was concluded yesterday at the InterContinental Hotel, with the participation of more than 300 experts and senior executives and marketing managers of international, regional and local companies who discussed the latest Global trends in the mobile digital marketing industry and the role of innovation in enhancing the reputation and profitability of companies and promoting the economic growth in the countries of the region in the era of digital globalization.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reem Ali, inaugurated the mobile innovation marketing summit with an inspiring speech on the future of mobile technology in communications, knowledge sharing and the development of many life aspects.

Princess Reem Ali stressed on the importance of employing social media and smart phones in an appropriate way to provide effective, positive and ethical content. Noting that the media education program in Jordan was inspiring as it enabled children to be well aware of how to tame the technology rather than teamed by it.

She added: "Even in Zaatari camp, mobile technology is being used extensively by the United Nations, which is an example of the expansion of using mobile technology." In contrast, "80% of teachers believe that paid advertising is real news, so we emphasize on the need to use technology properly to have a good impact on brands and society."

Participants agreed that the Middle East region has made significant strides in the digital marketing industry over the past two years, noting that global mobile advertising spending share will exceed $ 116 billion by the end of 2018.

Speakers highlighted the key trends and challenges facing the digital marketing industry in the Middle East and North Africa region, while specialized reports show that digital technology will continue to drive innovation in linking the brands with consumers, as advertising spending in 2017 through mobile handsets exceeding the office counterparts, to reach to 56% in terms of global digital advertising spending share. Mobile advertising spending will rise in 2018 to $ 116.1 billion. While smart phone subscriptions are expected to reach 4 billion by 2025. According to a report by Denneto Aegis on global advertising spending 2017.

Speakers expected digital media to outperform in 2018 in terms of global spending share on television for the first time. The share of digital advertising will rise to 37.6% of total global spending in 2018, compared to 34.8% in 2017.

The 'Mobile Marketing Innovation Summit 2018', sessions organized by Moment Innovation in Amman, Jordan, today focused on the mechanisms of implementing and enhancing the consumer experience through a successful mobile strategy.

Mr. Ayman Ershid, CEO of Moment Innovation, the organizer of the summit, said: "Mobile Marketing Innovation Summit 2018" is a continuation of the success of the first edition held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2017, The second in the Jordanian capital of Amman, to be the richest event in terms of inspiring content by leading global brands, elite mobile application developers, and technology leaders to discuss the impact of trends and innovative experiences in mobile phones on digital marketing. The Summit aims to help marketers understand the trends of the industry, and inspire innovative thinking, and to respond with future opportunities and challenges for mobile marketing and mobile payments.

In a press statement during the summit, Ershid said yesterday that the latest trends in mobile technologies that will shape the future of digital marketing in the world such as artificial intelligence, mobile payment, enhanced reality, virtual reality, 360 video and much more have been discussed and analyzed," he said. Making Mobile Innovation Summit an ideal place to learn, communicate and benefit from global brand experiences, advertising executives, the media, technology experts and social networking.

He clarified that the list of participants has expanded to include the managers and officials concerned, along with the most innovative minds in digital marketing, who contributed to revolutionizing the real digital marketing sector in the world, which is making the second edition of the summit the perfect place to enrich knowledge and expand the horizons of the presence directly from the mouth of insiders on the hidden industry and ready to share with them. Learn from their experiences, get advice, and employ them in corporate business strategies.

Mohammed Jaber, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager of Paris Gallery, said that attending this event, which includes more than 300 speakers from senior marketing and innovation leaders and vice presidents, will be a true addition to participants and stakeholders from various sectors. 2018 is the perfect place to deliver Paris Gallery's experience in luxury retail sales. Its digital marketing channels have delivered impressive results both in terms of sales and access to the public, enabling them to win dozens of international and regional awards for the achievements in this regard.

During the keynote speech at the opening of the Summit, Yousuf Abu Mutawe, Chief Operating Officer, Zain Jordan, highlighted the importance of digital marketing through ZainChat, Zain's mobile e-wallet, which facilitates the transactions of its daily financial customers in various fields.

The Speakers

Speakers list includes Mohammed Jaber, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager, Paris Gallery. Maha Al-Fowra, Executive Director of the Department of Payment Systems, Local Banking and Financial Inclusion, at the Central Bank of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Caroline Faraj, vice president of CNN Arabic Services, Christine Harb, head of regional marketing for Facebook, Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Ronnie de Beauvoir, founder and chief executive officer of Livestreaming Word Summit. And Rola Nahas, a communications and branding strategy expert, Alex Maalouf, director of communications and corporate reputation, at Procter & Gamble.