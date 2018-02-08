Blue Sky Investor: Will Graphene Be the Next Opportunity for Graphite Investors?

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analyst Andrew Miller said, "For the first time in over five years, we're now seeing consistent increases in pricing due to supply-side pressures. At the same time, you have the emergence of new demand from value-added applications such as expandable graphite and spherical graphite for lithium-ion batteries."

According to an October report from investment bank Jefferies, the graphite electrode supply shortage could last five years or more. For graphite miners, this could be a large catalyst in order to meet the growing demand the industry is creating but far more attention could begin to focus on graphene.

Graphene, due to its diminutive size and amazing thermal, electrical, and optical properties, will allow for further miniaturization and allow computers to continue on their historical track - doubling in power every two years. Graphene also has the potential to completely disrupt the consumer electronics industry, especially when it comes to smartphones.

The great potential for increased market opportunity shows big possibilities for investors and companies as operations and new mining opportunities hit the market. With demand increasing, current supply stores at lows, it will come down to mining Companies within the nickel, lithium, and graphite to prospect new areas of mining. These companies include: Graphite Energy Corp (OTC PINK: GRXXF) and Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: LIXXF).

Graphite Energy Corp (OTC PINK: GRXXF)

Market Cap: $17.3M, current share price: $.88

GRXXF is a mining company focused on developing graphite resources and is currently targeting Quebec as its initial area of interest. The company announced last month that it has decided to begin a drill program at its Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property. This was based on positive results from its previously completed exploration work. GRXXF is currently engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Canada and holds the right to acquire a 100% interest, subject to certain royalties, in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property located near the town of Mont-Laurier in Southern Quebec.

The Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property lies adjacent to the south of Imerys Graphite's Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec, which is a world class deposit and was producing 25,000 tons of graphite annually.

Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: LIXXF)

Market Cap: $173.47M, current share price: $2.02

LIXXF is a lithium exploration and development company with a goal of becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company holds two projects in in the prolific Lithium Triangle in mining friendly Salta province, Argentina, as well as participating in the Clayton Valley in Nevada through its ownership interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

NextView has obtained financing commitments, jointly and severally, from Tibet Summit Resources Co. Ltd. and Tajik-China Mining Co. Ltd. in an amount of $265 million in order to fund the aggregate Share Consideration and Warrant Consideration to be paid pursuant to the with Lithium X.

BlueSkyInvestor.com ("BSI") is owned by BEST MEDIA PUBLISHING, LLC ("BMP"). An affiliate of BMP, JSG Communications, LLC, has been compensated $400,000.00 by a non-affiliate 3rd party, Hilton Capital Inc., and $100,000.00 by Graphite Energy Corp. beginning January 16, 2018 and ending February 16, 2018 to publicly disseminate information about Graphite Energy Corp. Please read our full Disclaimer Here.

