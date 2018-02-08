Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 - The Alternative to Oral, Intravascular, Subcutaneous and Transmucosal Routes

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral,intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes.

Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers. The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.



Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.



The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2017 to 2027. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Technologies for TDM



3. Drug Monitoring Instruments



4. Applications of TDM



5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring



6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies



7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse



8. Markets for TDM



9. Companies



10. References



