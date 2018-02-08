Tangent Academy Partners With 5.11 Tactical to Change the Face of Security Training

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Tangent Academy announced today a new Pro Partnership with 5.11 Tactical®. As part of this official partnership, 5.11 Tactical will become the official apparel of Tangent Academy as it prepares students for the challenges of the security industry.

The curriculum provided by Tangent Academy endows its pupils with the knowledge and skills for success in the areas of security, safety, and executive protection. With the intensity and hard work required every day in the industry, a partnership with 5.11 Tactical equips Tangent Academy graduates with both the training and the apparel to be a success in the field.

"Since practically all of the agents at Tangent Group wear 5.11 clothing for casual dress on and off duty, it is a natural progression to partner with them when preparing new agents for the field," states Roxanne Brown, CEO of Tangent Academy. "We believe that our training is more than procedures and practices. It's about all the little things - clothing included."

About Tangent Academy

A brainchild of its affiliate company, Tangent Group International, Tangent Academy is on a mission to transform security training at its very core. Tangent Group International is a premier provider of executive protection and multi-threat protective security, known for professionalism, precision, and customer service. The Academy takes these principles to heart, and designs its programs to provide students with both the skills to survive in the field, and the perspective to excel in the industry.

