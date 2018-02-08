For the eighth consecutive year, Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) has earned first place for total customer satisfaction in the Offshore Drilling segment of the Oilfield Products Services Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research. This independent annual survey is the industry benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction across the global oilfield and is comprised of thousands of in-depth evaluations.

Ensco led all offshore drilling contractors in the survey by receiving top honors in 12 of 18 categories including total customer satisfaction; safety and environment; performance and reliability; job quality; technology; ultra-deepwater wells; deepwater wells; shelf wells; horizontal and directional wells; and special applications. Ensco also ranked first in the North Sea and Sub-Sahara Africa region.

President and CEO Carl Trowell stated, "We are honored to be recognized by our customers as the leading offshore driller in terms of total satisfaction. These results reflect the outstanding job our offshore crews and onshore employees do each day to exceedcustomer expectations." He added, "Investments in systems, processes and technology helped our crews improve operational and safety performance to new company records and increase the efficiency of the services we deliver to customers."

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

EnergyPoint Research provides independent research regarding the customer satisfaction of suppliers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 2003, the firm publishes annual customer satisfaction ratings and rankings in six industry segments, including: onshore drilling, offshore drilling, oilfield services, oilfield products, midstream services and gasoline retailers. For more information regarding EnergyPoint Research or its independent oilfield supplier surveys, visit the company's website at www.energypointresearch.com or contact the company at info@energypointresearch.com.

