MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation confirms that it has not been selected as preferred bidder for the provision of rolling stock, systems, operation and maintenance services (RSSOM Contract) for Montreal's Reseau electrique metropolitain (REM) project.

"We understand and share the disappointment our employees have about this announcement. Bombardier has been providing innovative transportation solutions in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada for close to 45 years. As world leader in the supply of automated transportation systems and services, and operation of public transit fleets, we believe that the offer we submitted was both very competitive and ideally suited to meet the sustainable mobility needs of the greater Montreal area", said Benoit Brossoit, President, Bombardier Transportation, Americas Region.

Bombardier Transportation is a leading mobility solutions provider, with annual revenues for 2017 expected to be around $8.5 billion and a backlog of $33.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Bombardier's full-scope product and services portfolio offers the industry's most competitive total cost of ownership to the largest customer base in the world. Bombardier Transportation won several major contracts in 2017, confirming its leading position within the global rail industry and its clear path to grow into a $10 billion business in 2020.(1)

In accordance with the rules governing the procurement process, Bombardier Transportation will not be making further comments at this stage.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

(1) Refer to the disclosure on forward-looking statements and assumptions at the beginning of the Corporation's December 14, 2017 Investor Day presentation, available here.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.

Contacts:

Eric Prud'Homme

Director, Communications and Public Relations

+1 450 441 3007

Eric.prudhomme@rail.bombardier.com



Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com



