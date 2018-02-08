Technavio market research analysts forecast the global NAND flash market to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005538/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global NAND flash market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global NAND flash market into segments such as technology (TLC, MLC, and SLC), application (smartphones, SSD, memory cards, and tablets), and type (2D NAND and 3D NAND). The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of this market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

Growing adoption of smartphones and tablets: a key market driver

Smartphones, along with tablets, are accountable for the growth of semiconductor memories. Over the last decade, the global smartphone market has seen a massive surge in shipments, from 174 million units in 2009 to 1.75 billion units in 2017. Almost all the leading players in the smartphone segment registered substantial growth during 2009-2017. The overall tablet market also grew massively in terms of shipments, from 19 million units in 2010 to over 213 million units in 2017.

With the growing adoption of smartphones, companies are adding extra features and applications to differentiate their products from other manufacturers. Furthermore, the 4G rollout in leading nations such as China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Singapore, the UK, and the US has resulted in the deployment of long-term evolution (LTE) technology in the market. The technology enables mobile devices to deliver high-quality services such as high-speed data traffic, supporting internet browsing as well as voice and video communication to smartphone users. Manufacturers are integrating additional features such as gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS into the devices. This is increasing the demand for NAND flash memory, which is used as code storage media for smartphones and tablets.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The demand for NAND flash is dependent on the growing penetration of smartphones and tablets in emerging markets, complete penetration in mature markets, as well as refresh rates, i.e., repurchase cycles of smart devices."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global NAND flash market segmentation

Of the four major applications, the smartphones segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 34% of the market, followed by the SSD, memory cards, and tablets segment respectively.

APAC dominated the global NAND flash market, accounting for over 76% of the market share in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA with. APAC is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for NAND flash in emerging markets due to growing penetration of smartphones and tablets.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005538/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com