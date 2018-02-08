Water Utility Improves Meeting Room Occupancy With Planon's IoT Platform

BRIGHTON, England, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Waterschap Zuiderzeeland uses zone sensors for real-time space occupancy

Planon, the global leader in software solutions for real estate and facility management optimisation, announced today that Waterschap Zuiderzeeland has successfully completed a pilot of Planon's IoT platform.

As part of renovating their headquarters, Waterschap Zuiderzeeland in The Netherlands installed zone sensors. All bookable meeting rooms have been equipped with a Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor, which communicates the current status of the zone - either occupied or free - in real-time with the Planon software.

"Using this technology has allowed us to better monitor space availability. If a workspace is not used at a time when it has actually been booked, it is released automatically, giving staff easier access to meeting rooms," said Janneke Eerens, Environmental Manager with Waterschap Zuiderzeeland.

The IoT platform is just one element of Planon's Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). This software supports efficiency improvements and cost reductions in operational processes, as well as continuous innovation to increase workplace productivity and employee satisfaction.

