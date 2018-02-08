Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail Belgium: Annual results 2017

Continued execution of the strategy to ensure that the share of core city assets in the real estate portfolio exceeds 75% in the long term.
Acquisition of 3 adjoining core city assets in the centre of Antwerp, located at Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48 for an investment value of about €6 million.
As at 31 December 2017, 59% of the real estate portfolio consists of core city assets and 41% of mixed retail locations (inner-city shops outside of the premium cities, retail parks and retail warehouses).
Realisation of 23 rental transactions representing approximately 9% of the total annual rental income.
Occupancy rate as at 31 December 2017: 99% (98% as at 31 December 2016).
Increase by approximately 6.2% in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio in financial year 2017, mainly as a result of the stronger yields of the core city assets and the mixed retail locations.
Gross dividend amounts to €2.62 per share for financial year 2017 (€2.45 for financial year 2016). Gross dividend yield of 5.8% based on the closing share price on 31 December 2017, i.e. €45.00.
Increase of the EPRA earnings in financial year 2017 to €2.62 per share (€2.45 for financial year 2016) partly due to the decrease in financing costs.
Limited debt ratio of 27% as at 31 December 2017.
