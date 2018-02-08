INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Full Year Results 2017 and mid-term outlook following Bambora acquisition

Philippe Lazare

Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to our Full Year Results 2017 earnings

and mid-term outlook following Bambora acquisition

on Thursday, February 22nd at 9am (Paris time - CET)

Conference call

France Toll-Free: 0 800 946 608 PIN: 84510290# France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 75 07 11 PIN: 84510290#

UK Toll-Free: 0 800 358 9473 PIN: 84510290# UK Toll: +44 33 3300 0804 PIN: 84510290#

USA Toll-Free: +1 855 857 0686 PIN: 84510290# USA Toll: +1 631 913 1422 PIN: 84510290#



Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:



https://www.ingenico.com/finance

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2167487/834388.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

