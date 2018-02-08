London's FTSE 250 was down 1.5% to 19,399.22 in afternoon trade on Thursday as investors digested an unexpectedly hawkish announcement from the Bank of England. Insurer Beazley was the top performer as its full-year pre-tax profit came in slightly ahead of consensus and it lifted its premium income growth guidance from mid-to-high single digit to double digit. Hiscox was also in the black after it appointed US chief executive officer Ben Walter to the newly-created role of CEO of Global Retail, ...

