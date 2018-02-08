Data processing technology Ethernity Networks announced on Thursday that it has appointed Rob O'Hara as its vice president of worldwide sales. The AIM-traded firm said that O'Hara was bringing more than 30 years of sales leadership in the networking and semiconductor market. Over the last 17 years, he had focussed on network processors, and most recently, he served as vice president of sales at Mellanox Technologies, with responsibility for global network processor and multicore sales. Prior to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...