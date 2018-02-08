Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS: VOLUME GROWTH SUSTAINED: UP 23% - TURNOVER: UP 37% 08-Feb-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUE Paris, 8 February 2018, 5.35 p.m. VOLUME GROWTH SUSTAINED: UP 23% TURNOVER: UP 37% In the fourth quarter of 2017, consolidated turnover reached EUR1,110m (up 37%) with a business volume which continued at a sustained pace: · Rubis ??nergie's business was up 27% by volume (up 1% like for like), including growth in the area associated with developments in Haiti and Madagascar; · Rubis Support et Services, including Sara (refinery in the French Antilles) and all shipping and trading/supply, generated turnover of EUR268m, with the business volume up sharply (up 122%); · Rubis Terminal (including 100% of the Antwerp site) showed solid growth in rental revenue (up 8%), driven by operations outside France (up 21%). Unit margins for Rubis ??nergie remained stable overall, despite a slowdown in Europe, against a backdrop of sharply rising petroleum product prices (propane: up 50% over 12 months and up 25% compared to the third quarter) again demonstrating the model's strong resilience. The entire 2017 financial year showed excellent performance with overall volumes up by 19% at Rubis ??nergie and 11% at Rubis Terminal. In total, Group turnover was up 31%. Turnover (in EURm) Q4 - 2017 Change Cumulative 2017 Change Fuel distribution 758 +31% 2,709 +26% Europe 149 +7% 555 +8% Caribbean 409 +34% 1,472 +29% Africa 200 +46% 682 +38% Support and Services 268 +81% 895 +59% Bulk liquid storage 84 +3% 329 +14% Bulk liquid services and 44 +27% 173 +32% storage 40 -15% 156 -1% Fuel wholesale Total consolidated 1,110 +37% 3,933 +31% turnover It is reminded that aside from announced acquisitions, Rubis Terminal Petrol (Turkey), Dinasa (Haiti), Galana (Madagascar), Repsol (Portugal), Euro Garages (Corsica) and FCG (Iran), there were no events that could have materially altered the Group's financial structure, which remained solid at the end of the quarter. Rubis ??nergie: fuel distribution Rubis ??nergie combines all LPG and fuel distribution activities: networks of gas stations, heating oil, aviation and marine fuel, lubricants, bitumen and LPG. Geographical distribution of volumes (retail distribution) (In '000 Q4-2017 Change Variation Cumulative Change Variation m3) in like 2017 in like for like for like Europe 228 +1% +1% 837 +1% +1% Caribbean 563 +39% +5% 2,030 +25% +3% Africa 327 +33% -5% 1,128 +24% +5% Total 1,118 +27% +1% 3,995 +19% +3% In the fourth quarter, retail distribution volumes reached 1,118,000 m3, an increase of 27%. At comparable structure and scope, volume growth was up 1%: · Europe: volumes sold in retail distribution reached 228,000 m3. Affected by a weather index down by 7%, business nonetheless experienced 1% growth; · Caribbean: volumes sold reached 563,000 m3, up by 39%. This significant change is linked with extension in Haiti. Organic growth, reaching 5%, remained strong, driven by more favourable economic conditions and gains in markets share, particularly in petrol stations networks and aviation; · Africa: strong growth in volumes to 327,000 m3, up by 33%, which was the result of a wider sphere of activity in Madagascar; on a like-for-like basis fuel and LPG volumes are stable (down 1%) and bitumen volumes are down by 13%: a late rainy season and delays in payments to road contractors by government agencies at the end of the year meant that work started later but growth over the financial year as a whole amounted to 17%. For the 2017 financial year as a whole, retail distribution volumes reached 4 million m3, up by 19% at actuals and 3% like for like. Rubis Support and Services: refining, trading/supply and shipping The Support and Services activity includes Sara's turnover (French Antilles refinery) and all shipping and trading/supply activities. Turnover in the fourth quarter rose 81% to EUR268m. Over the 2017 financial year as a whole, trading/supply volumes for fuel products reached 1.9 million m3, up 46% over 2016, thanks to the volumes contributed by the extension of activities in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean new supply contracts. Rubis Terminal: bulk liquid storage In the fourth quarter, rental revenues from "bulk liquid services and storage", reported by Rubis Terminal (excluding Antwerp) reached to EUR44m, up by 27% (+3% like for like). Over the same period, Rubis Terminal's overall storage revenue (including 100% of Antwerp) showed strong growth (up 8%): · France: +1% - oil revenue, which represents 79% of total invoicing in France, was up by 2%, a strong performance in a French market, where the consumption of fuel products was down by 2%; - for other products (21% of invoicing in France), a strong trend in the fourth quarter is reported, particularly in chemicals (up 8%) and molasses/edible oil (up 15%), whereas the sequencing of fertilizer revenue shows a downward movement over the period (-17%). · Outside France: +21% - Rotterdam and Antwerp terminals showed overall revenue up by 31%, related to the strong performance of contracts for chemicals; - the Ceyhan (Turkey) terminal stabilised its growth in fuel products (up 9%). Over the same period, trading turnover was EUR40m (down 15%), with no significant impact on profits. Next meeting: 2017 annual results on 15 March 2018 (after the close of trading) Press Contact Analyst Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Financial Gabrieli Division Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: CAT4_2017_08.02.2018_UK Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PAJCTXTHKL [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Information on annual revenues End of Announcement EQS News Service 648807 08-Feb-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04391b46f95af6975eea4265dfc2e54f&application_id=648807&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2018 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)