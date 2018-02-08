sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Isocyanate Market 2018-2022 - Rising Demand for PU from the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Isocyanate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global isocyanate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for PU from the automotive industry. The demand for isocyanate is primarily growing due to the increased consumption of PU as a material in automotive seating. TDI and MDI are the primarily used raw materials in the production of PU. It has been noticed that the applications of PUs have increased in the past few years. PUs are used in various applications such as coatings and bed liners, boat floors and tire covers, and body parts and instrumental panels. In automobiles, PU solutions are helpful for the formation of lighter-weight parts, shorter production duration, lower cost, higher quality, and fewer volatile organic compounds (VOC) due to the use of water-based PU and reduced emissions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in the price of raw material. The global isocyanate market is influenced by the fluctuation in the price of crude oil or natural gas. Chemical compounds, such as propylene and benzene, are used in the production of TDI (key product type of isocyanate). Any fluctuation in the price of these essential raw materials directly influences the price of isocyanate, which poses a challenge to manufacturers to set prices for the products manufactured by them. A continuous fluctuations in the price of crude oil has been observed since 2000.

Key Vendors



  • Asahi Kasei
  • BASF
  • Covestro
  • DowDuPont
  • Evonik Industries
  • Wanhua Chemical Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers and Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vd259x/global_isocyanate?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire