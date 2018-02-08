The Advent of Flying Cars and the Road Ahead

New Frost & Sullivan Webinar Provides Expert Insights on Companies Poised to Transform the Way We Travel

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Increasing traffic congestion across mega cities and large urban centres, coupled with the resulting loss to the economy, is driving the need for more efficient modes of urban transportation. Flying cars are being explored as an alternative form of future mobility, making use of the underutilised domestic airspace.

Flying cars are set to disrupt the personal mobility space of the future with at least ten early entrants expected to launch various versions of flying cars by 2022. OEMs and other major industry players are expected to follow suitwith the introduction of prototypes during the subsequent five years.

Joe Praveen Vijayakumar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed: "This space has been witnessing bustling activity, with new players from various industries entering the race to build flying cars. We have also seen a surge in funding as several companies have raised funds or been acquired by established players from the automotive industry."

The United States and United Arab Emirates are key markets for flying cars, driven by factors such as high per capita income, purchasing power, regulatory quality and technology capabilities.

To help understand the future of transportation and the opportunities which this exciting space presents, we invite you to join Frost & Sullivan's Mobility experts along with guest contributions from PAL-V International. Please click here to register your complimentary participation in this unique discussion on Thursday, 15th February, at 4pm GMT.

Expert Insights You Will Not Want to Miss:

Learn how flying car taxis could transform our world and the commercial applications predicted by 2035.

Explore the opportunities presented by technological advancements, including vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), artificial intelligence, HD mapping and electrification.

Hear real-world use cases on how flying car companies have conducted test flights and the results of those ventures.

