The latest market research report by Technavio on the global OLED display market predicts a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005591/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global OLED display market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global OLED display market by product type (rigid and flexible), by technology (AMOLED and PMOLED), by application (mobile device, TV, and wearables), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global OLED display market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Superiority of OLED display over LCD: a major market driver

In 2017, the rigid product type segment dominated the market by occupying more than 86% share

APAC dominated the global OLED display market with more than 62% share in 2017

LG Display and Samsung Electronics are some of the players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Superiority of OLED display over LCD: a major market driver

The superiority of OLED display over LCD is one of the major factors driving the global OLED display market. LCD and OLED display are the two technologies that currently co-exist in the display market for smartphones and TV sets. In LCD, white light passes through a color filter using liquid crystals to create a variety of colors. By manipulating the electric current sent to each sub-pixel, it is possible to control the amount of light that goes through and consequently, control the subpixel's color intensity. All LCDs are required to have some form of backlight from white light, thereby causing this display to be thick.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research ondisplays, "In OLED display, each pixel is its own light source and does not require a separate light or colored filter. As OLED displays use fewer layers than their LCD counterpart, they tend to allow thinner designs that is important for mobile devices. Based on certain properties, OLED is a superior technology when compared with LCD."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest OLED display market

The APAC region dominated the market in 2017 with a share of more than 62% and it is expected to continue its dominance through 2022 due to the concentration of manufacturers and buyers (smartphone manufacturers and TV manufacturers) in the region. APAC is followed by the Americas and EMEA, with EMEA's share projected to decline by over 5% in 2022.

Enhancements in OLED displays: emerging market trend

OLED displays have been observing enhancements in terms of features and functionalities over the years. For instance, apart from being thin, OLED displays are flexible and foldable in nature. Samsung Electronics and LG Display already produce flexible AMOLED displays that are used in mobile phones and wearable devices. Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge uses a 5.5-inch AMOLED on a plastic substrate that bends around the edges. LG Display manufactures flexible AMOLED displaysthat are installed in Apple watches. The display and smartphone industries are banking on foldable displays to increase replacement demand and bring stronger growth to a mature market. New innovations in terms of design and form factors will help increase replacement demand, particularly in mature markets.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005591/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com