Company also obtains full approval of its Endovapor2system in China

the joimax group announces very strong sales figures for 2017. The German based market leader of technologies and training methods for endoscopic minimally invasive spinal surgery shows a jump of almost 80% vs. 2016 in the U.S. Consolidated sales show a growth of nearly 30%, which reflects its CAGR of 35% since 2008.

joimax Endovapor 2 Multi Radio Frequency System receives approval in China (Graphic: Business Wire)

"joimax is in line with its top-line plans as well as with its EBIT growth projections," states Rainer Schmitz, the long-standing CFO of joimax GmbH. "The company is now active in 50 countries and enjoys a strong reputation in Europe, Asia and the U.S."

Based on the inclusion of the newly created AMA CPT code 62380 for endoscopic decompression of the lumbar spine as of January 1st, 2017, and the worldwide increasing adoption rate of the joimax procedures in general, the company is gaining a strong foothold throughout the U.S. The acceptance of endoscopic minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and their benefits to both the patients and the surgeons are steadily growing worldwide.

The understanding and therapy of SI Joint is a rapidly growing new field worldwide. joimax faces this growing area of unmet needs with its MultiZYTE Facet and SI Joint Treatment Set in this market segment. The upcoming 3rd International Conference on Sacroiliac Joint Surgery (ICSJS, http://simeg-international.com/en/home/), taking place in Tampa, FL from Feb. 21 to 24, 2018 gives attendees the opportunity to further enhance the level of understanding of the sacroiliac joint and to participate in a cadaver workshop at CAMLS learning center.

Further success in Asia is a result of the recent approval of the joimax Endovapor 2 Multi Radio Frequency System also in China, where joimax has already been successfully in the market for 10 years.

"With this latest approval we now can market all our systems in this important country, which is a great step towards more targeted patient care," states Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of joimax

The Endovapor 2 generates electrical power for monopolar and bipolar cutting and coagulation of tissue structures in surgical operations. The device is an all-in-one generator with specially integrated programs for spinal surgery with interdisciplinary application. It is equipped with two monopolar and two bipolar sockets and easy and intuitive touchpad technology. With arc control for safe application and easy neutral electrode monitoring, it combines a variety of electro-surgical modes and effects.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for endoscopic minimally invasive spinal surgery. With TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE (for facet and sacroiliac joint treatment) or with EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopic assisted stabilizations, proven endoscopic systems are provided that, together, cover a variety of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthetic via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors through natural openings into the spinal canal (e.g. intervertebral foramen, the "Kambin triangle").

