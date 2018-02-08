Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022 - Smart Cabin Trends & Innovations in the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive headliner market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is globalization of vehicle development platforms. OEMs are increasingly adopting common vehicle design platforms to develop multiple products, targeting different vehicle segments and different customers. A single platform is produced in high-volume and is implemented through different vehicle segments.

One trend in the market is smart cabin innovations in automotive industry. The automotive vehicle interior design and technology has advanced over the past decade across all vehicle segments. The use of low-quality hard plastics in the entry-level segments has been eliminated and interior designing has become the center of focus.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in prices of materials. The revenue and profitability in the global automotive headliner market largely depend on the raw material pricing, which, in turn, affects the operating and net income. Material pricing also affects the ASP of headliners and indirectly influences the demand for the product.

Key vendors

Grupo Antolin

IAC Group

Lear

Motus Integrated Technologies

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

UGN

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market outline

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

PV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Smart cabin innovations in automotive industry

PU foam material to enter North America industrial vehicle application

industrial vehicle application Increasing application of textile material in cabin interiors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



