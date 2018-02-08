Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022 - Smart Cabin Trends & Innovations in the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive headliner market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Headliner Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is globalization of vehicle development platforms. OEMs are increasingly adopting common vehicle design platforms to develop multiple products, targeting different vehicle segments and different customers. A single platform is produced in high-volume and is implemented through different vehicle segments.
One trend in the market is smart cabin innovations in automotive industry. The automotive vehicle interior design and technology has advanced over the past decade across all vehicle segments. The use of low-quality hard plastics in the entry-level segments has been eliminated and interior designing has become the center of focus.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in prices of materials. The revenue and profitability in the global automotive headliner market largely depend on the raw material pricing, which, in turn, affects the operating and net income. Material pricing also affects the ASP of headliners and indirectly influences the demand for the product.
Key vendors
- Grupo Antolin
- IAC Group
- Lear
- Motus Integrated Technologies
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU
- UGN
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market outline
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- PV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Smart cabin innovations in automotive industry
- PU foam material to enter North America industrial vehicle application
- Increasing application of textile material in cabin interiors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4trjm/global_automotive?w=5
