ACG Group Appoints Steven Facer as VP of Europe

-Industry expert brought in to support the continued growth of company's capsules business across region-

ACG, a leading global supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, has appointed Steven Facer as Vice President - Europe. In his role, he will be responsible for supporting the ambitious growth plans for the company's capsules business across the region and continue to develop the sales and customer support teams to provide real proximity for European customers.

Steven brings with him more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience spread across global markets. Steven headed Colorcon as Managing Director EMEA before being appointed as Senior Vice President at Capsugel, where he was the responsible for the EMEA region. He has also served as Vice President at Catalent Pharma.

Steven Facer takes over from Keith Nazareth, who will be retiring following a 27-year career with ACG, where he was responsible for setting up and growing the company's established European business.

Commenting on the appointment, Selwyn Noronha, CEO of Capsules at ACG, said: "We'd like to welcome Steven to the team. The roles that Steven has previously worked in provide him with operational plant and commercial experience, which gives him a holistic view of the sector and will help us achieve our regional development plans."

Steven Facer added: "ACG has ambitious growth plans and I am looking forward to undertaking this challenge and being part of this exciting journey.

"ACG is an exciting brand, with the capsules business already having created a strong foothold in the European market, but there is still a lot of opportunity available and we have some exciting announcements to make in the coming months."

The ACG group is the only supplier in the world offering integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering and Inspection systems don't just meet, but exceeds the demands of international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over 5 decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with over 4,500 employees around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships with dignity and transparency.

